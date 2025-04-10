Ongoing special mediation work turns up positive results as binding recommendation expected

Photo: File

The ferry worker strike could end Friday morning after ‘breakthrough’ has been achieved in the special meditation between the ferry workers’ union and its employer, the union is claiming Wednesday afternoon.

The breakthrough could resolve the ongoing Kootenay Lake ferry strike — which also includes cable ferry workers on the Glade and Harrop/Procter routes — with Western Pacific Marine (WPM), the B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) said in a statement early Wednesday afternoon

“Both the union and Western Pacific Marine have agreed to submit remaining matters to special mediator Vince Ready for a binding recommendation,” the BCGEU said in a statement.

As a result, union members will end their strike on Friday morning.

“Our bargaining committee is encouraged by the progress made during the mediation process. A number of key issues that were previously contentious have now been resolved, and we’re confident that the remaining matters can be fairly settled by Mr. Ready,” said BCGEU president Paul Finch.

In a statement, WPM said the company was encouraged by the "meaningful progress achieved in negotiations with the BCGEU over the past week. We are confident that referring the remaining matters to special mediator Vince Ready for binding recommendations will lead to a fair, balanced, and sustainable long-term collective agreement."

The end of the strike means WPM can restore "dependable and safe operations for the communities we serve in the Kootenay Lake region."

In the coming weeks the union and WPM will develop submissions to, and participate in, an oral hearing with the special mediator, after which Ready will consider the two parties’ positions and issue his recommendation.

Ferry workers have been on strike since Nov. 3. The strike has limited sailings across Kootenay Lake, between Balfour and Kootenay Bay. Like the smaller routes, it is subject to an essential service designation and cannot be halted entirely.