Two-term mayor and former radio host Bill Ramsden passes away

Photo: Submitted

One of the pillars of the Nelson community has passed.

Former Nelson mayor, radio host and community builder Bill Ramsden passed away peacefully at 89 during the early hours of March 25, “surrounded by love.”

Bill was first elected as mayor of Nelson in 1990 and later re-elected for a second term. Politics and community never left Bill even after he left public office, co-hosting a community radio show discussing local politics on Kootenay Co-op Radio and serving on the B.C. housing committee in Nelson.

“Bill’s kindness, humor, and devotion to family, friends, and community will be deeply missed,” wrote the family in an obituary on Bill’s life.

William (Bill) Henry Ramsden was born at the former Nelson Hospital on High Street on Aug. 8, 1935, to Wilhelm Henry Ramsden and Rose Marie Ramsden (née O’Malley). His brother Alan and Rose (Buddy) were happy to greet and welcome him into the family.

As an energetic young boy, Bill loved the outdoors, often tagging along with his older brother Alan and friends to hike the mountains, fish in creeks and lakes, and explore the beautiful landscapes of the Kootenay region. He attended Central School and later Trafalgar and L.V. Rogers Secondary School.

During his teenage years, Bill worked at Liberty Foods on Vernon Street and even hosted a show on the local CKLN Radio station. He went on to work in the men’s department at the former Hudson’s Bay Store on Baker Street, where manager Harold House introduced him to his daughter, Rowena Joan House. The two fell in love and were married on Sept. 2, 1957, in Calgary.

Bill’s career with the Hudson’s Bay Company took the young family to Kimberley, where they welcomed two daughters, Deb and Rose. Later, Bill worked for the federal government at the Flathead border crossing into Montana.

In 1964, the Ramsden family returned to Nelson, renting a house on Third Street in Fairview. In the early 1970s, they purchased a lot across the street and built the family home where they lived for more than 50 years.

Bill held various roles in local business, including Lambert Realty, Gardner Denver and Kelly Douglas, where he worked his way from delivery driver to area manager, based in Trail. He later worked at Godfrey’s Men’s Wear on Baker Street before returning to the federal government at the Employment/Immigration office — now Service Canada — where he worked until retirement.

While at the Nelson Employment/Immigration office, Bill successfully ran for Nelson city council for three terms. He was first elected as mayor of Nelson in 1990 and later re-elected for a second term.

A devoted community leader, Bill exemplified the values instilled in him as a Boy Scout, always committed to giving back. With Rowena by his side, he co-founded the Anglican Young People’s Association (AYPA) and was proud to have co-founded Habakkuk Coffee House. He also served as a lay reader at St. Saviour’s Pro-Cathedral Anglican Church, assisting with services on the North Shore, East Shore of Kootenay Lake and Kaslo.

In retirement, Bill co-hosted a community radio show discussing local politics on Kootenay Co-op Radio and served on the local B.C. Housing Committee in Nelson.

Bill’s love for planes was legendary — he could identify an aircraft by its sound before anyone else noticed it in the sky. He enjoyed fishing, sharing treats he and Rowena prepared, shoveling sidewalks with good neighbours Shirley and Brian Milne, and striking up friendly conversations with anyone walking along Third Street.

Bill is survived by his loving family, including daughter Deb Fuhr (Ramsden), Bruce Fuhr, Matthew Fuhr, Jobina Mah, Minka Fuhr, Jessica Fuhr and Sarah Fuhr, and daughter Rose Ware (Ramsden), Scott Ware, Kelsey Smith, Grace Burgie Curt Smith, Genevieve Tucker, Nadine Smith and Seth Vont.

He is also lovingly remembered by numerous nephews and nieces who will deeply miss him.

He was predeceased by his parents, Wilhelm Henry Ramsden and Rose Ramsden and beloved wife, Rowena Ramsden; his sister, Rose Sauter (Ramsden); his brother, Alan Ramsden; and his grandson, Kyle Smith.

A service to honour Bill’s life will be held on April 11 at 1 p.m. at the Nelson Cemetery.

— With major excerpts from obituary written by Bruce and Deb Fuhr, and Rose Ware