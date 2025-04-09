Valley-based author releases series of prose meditations on life, community

Photo: Submitted

For years Therese DesCamp has viewed, pondered and absorbed life in the Slocan Valley.

Those ponderings have now found their way into a new book, Hands Like Roots: Notes on an Entangled Contemplative Path, which is set to launch on Wednesday, April 23 (7 p.m.) at Knox Hall in New Denver.

The long-time New Denver author and community activist DesCamp said her book is a series of prose meditations exploring life as a contemplative planted firmly in the midst of community.

“The books’ chapters integrate seemingly disparate knowledge — hydrology, cognitive linguistics, climate instability — with a lived spirituality,” she said.

DesCamp, minister of the Slocan Valley’s Turner Zion United Church, served 10 years on the Slocan Lake Stewardship Society among her other community activities. An ongoing columnist for New Denver’s Valley Voice newspaper, her writing was a finalist for the 2023 CBC Nonfiction Prize.

In her forward to the collection, award-winning science writer Alanna Mitchell, called DesCamp a “…metamorphoser . . . storyteller, teacher to us all.”

Photo: Contributed

The accolades keep coming.

“I didn’t know I had been thirsting until I discovered I was drinking at your waterfall. Applause!” said noted Canadian novelist Joy Kogawa of DesCamp’s book.

California theologian Douglas Christie said, “Hands Like Roots is an extraordinary work of hope in a moment that often feels completely bereft of hope.”

Mardi Tindal, former moderator of The United Church of Canada, said, “...if you are among those who have chosen to keep loving this beautiful, aching world, you need this book.”