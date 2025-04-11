Aimee Beaulieu Transition House will turn 30 this year, a sobering reminder of how the emergency shelter got its name

Photo: Eve Lazarus

*Trigger warning** this article covers gender-based violence and intimate partner violence.

May 29 will mark the 30th anniversary of the Aimee Beaulieu Transition House and April 2 was the 33rd anniversary of the death of the woman it was named after.

The Aimee Beaulieu Transition House emergency safe shelter provides support for self-identifying women and children leaving domestic violence and abuse.

The shelter got its name from a 33-year-old unsolved case involving the triple-murder of a young mother and her two children.

Escaping an abusive relationship, 19-year-old Aimee Beaulieu moved back to Nelson from Summerland in the early 1990s. She took refuge in a trailer park with her two infant children, Samantha and David.

Photo: Myra Scott Aimee's twins, David and Samantha at four months old.

On April 2, 1992, police noticed smoke coming from Beaulieu’s residence. Rushing inside, the officers retrieved the two children and rushed them to the hospital. However, they found that Beaulieu was dead, but her cause of death was not from the fire, she had been strangled. The children also later passed away.

The murder has gone unsolved for 33 years, although it is widely assumed that intimate partner violence was the cause of Beaulieu's murder. However, there is no direct evidence that has confirmed this.

Writer, author, and public speaker Eve Lazarus recently covered Beaulieu’s story in a podcast. Lazarus often covers a lot of murder cases, and said that throughout her research she discovered a common thread.

“There seems to be a basic lack of interest from the RCMP to re-examine things," she said.

According to the Canadian Women's Foundation, 184 women and girls were violently killed by men in 2022. The Canadian Femicide Observatory for Justice and Accountability has reported that one woman or girl is killed as a result of intimate partner violence every 48 hours in Canada.

Violence against women continues to be a pervasive problem and impacts women of all backgrounds.

Lazarus said that although laws pertaining to domestic violence have became stronger over the years, she suggested that the problem may not lie within the lack of regulation, but rather a lack of enforcement.

“It's just not being taken seriously,” she said.

Anna Maskerine was instrumental in the creation of the transition home. She began working for Nelson Community Services in 1995. After surveying the community in the hopes of finding a memorable and impactful name for the emergency shelter residents landed on using Beaulieu's.

"It seemed like a natural fit given the circumstances of her murder," said Maskerine.

She explained that one thing hasn't change throughout 33 years, and that is that domestic violence instances cause many women to feel shameful.

Many women are still to this day reluctant to speak out about the abuse they've experienced due to the fear of not being believed and the humiliation they feel from it happening to them.

"After a while, you might start to believe it's your fault," she said, adding more often than not a woman will likely know someone who has experienced intimate partner violence.

B.C. Housing current supports more than 150 programs including transition houses, safe homes, second stage and long-term housing for women and their children who are at risk of, or who have experienced, violence.

Despite this, there is also work to be done on how to address intimate partner violence in social settings. It's common that violence against women is not talked about until it's too late.

In recent years, there have been many examples of prolific femicide cases such as the Gabby Petito case. Petito was was murdered by her fiancé prior to being brushed off by the legal system who evidently misread her victimization as a domestic violence survivor.

The same year that Beaulieu was killed, the Ending Violence Association of B.C. was established. They specialize in training and support more than 300 anti-violence programs throughout the province. They respond to sexual and domestic violence, child abuse and criminal and sexual harassment.

Although progress has been made in regards to improving access to care and support for survivors of domestic abuse, Maskerine agreed that there is still more work to be done.

If you or someone you know is a victim of crime and needs more information or support, call VictimLink BC at 1-800-563-0808.