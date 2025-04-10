Kalso residents may be paying more per footage in water parcel taxes over the next five years

Photo: Flickr

Village of Kaslo property owners may have to pay an extra $1.58 per taxable foot of frontage in water parcel bylaw taxes, with a continued slight annual increase from 2025 to 2029.

To impose taxes on a fair and equitable basis, the taxes will be implemented based on square footage, and shape of the land.

Each parcel of land will rise by approximately two per cent for every foot of frontage over the next five years.

The frontage refers to how much of the property is directly accessible from the road, street or water. To put this in perspective, if you had a parcel with 100 feet of footage, you could expect a fee increase to increase by 200 per cent per taxable footage in comparison to a parcel with less frontage.

The increase in taxation per year is as follows:

2025 $1.58

2026 $1.90

2027 $2.28

2028 $2.74

2029 $3.29.

According to the village’s Waterworks Utility Plan, the village accumulated $75,173 in parcel taxes in 2024. And $75,147 in 2023.

During the April 8 council meeting, councillors and city staff also discussed the implementation of a parcel tax review panel that includes three council members to consider any complaints respecting the parcel tax roll. The panel's first meeting with be on April 28 at 4 p.m.