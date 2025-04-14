Salmo presents new requirements for mobile food and service vendors

Photo: Samantha Holomay

A suggestion that the Salmo village oversee menu items at the 2025 Canada Day celebrations to prohibit vendors from selling the same kind of food as one another riled some councillors up during a recent meeting.

During the April 8 council meeting, members spoke at length about their views on the proposed Mobile Food and Vendor policy — which ended up being tabled — arguing itself into a stalemate on the issue.

One council member specifically took issue with the policing of vendor menu items.

The rules would prohibit vendors from selling the same kind of food as one another. One community member in attendance said they worked as as a food vendor for years, and that these practices weren't out of the ordinary.

"The idea of council stifling menu items because long term groups also serve food is, to me, an overreach. I don't think that's something that council should be dealing with," said Coun. Jonathon Heatlie.

The changes were proposed after the local Lions Club requested that council consider denying any application for mobile food vendors during Canada Day, citing that it would hurt the fundraising events.

They did, however, state that they were open to taking suggestions on other fundraising events.

Mayor Diana Lockwood responded, explaining that the village has had businesses that have spent thousands of dollars to open up and that the food trucks could potentially take revenue away from local businesses and nonprofits that benefit the community as a whole.

"We're not talking Nelson who has upwards of 100 restaurants, a couple of food trucks and 11,000 people. We (Salmo) have 1,100 people, 10 times less," she said.

Lockwood reiterated that every dime that a nonprofit makes goes back into the community and that it directly benefits the people of Salmo.

"It is the only weekend out of the whole year that nonprofits can actually raise money to support the communities that we live in," she said. "What I'm hearing is that council doesn't want to support the nonprofits as it's been going forward, and that's fine."

"You can't put words like that in our mouths," replied Heatlie. "It's not that we don't support the nonprofits. Last I checked, there was 52 weeks in a year. So if this is the only weekend and these nonprofits can do a fundraising event, there's other problems. Maybe they should look at doing other events.”

And then you can continue with the rest of what you had written on the policy.

Some of the newly proposed regulations for vendor licenses included these eight requirements:

Completed Mobile Food and Vendor form

Proof of an annual inspection from the Fire Department -A letter of intent that includes operational days and hours

A drawing that indicates the exact location of the requested parking area and the location of the vehicle and its dimensions

A photo of the vending vehicle and set up plans for the area it will reside in

A detailed list of where organic material will be stored or disposed of

A description of the vendor's services

Only two vendors will be permitted to operate at KP Park at a time. However, if more than two eligible applicants are received, city staff is required to contact each applicant to inform them of the additional information they must submit within one week.

The information includes:

History of past compliance with the Village's policies and by-laws

Documentation of eco initiatives such as waste vehicle and full requirements

A detailed summary of the vendors menu and merchandise options

Read the full list of changes here.

Council has decided to table the proposed regulations for now stating that they plan to revisit these proposal during a future meeting. Its unclear whether that will be the next council meeting that is slated for April 22.