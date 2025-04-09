Workforce in region could be affected as international student enrolment drops

Photo: Samantha Holomay

Nelson has become home to many international students and foreign workers over the years, but one restaurant fears that this may create a gap moving forward.

Nick Diamond, owner of the long-standing Nelson restaurant Main Street Diner, said that international students are integral to the service industry sector in the Kootenay region.

“We’ve seen a dip in how many applications we’ve received. Primarily, because Selkirk College has seen a dip in enrolment,” he said, adding that he hasn't had any employees leave directly due to the changes yet.

Selkirk College has stated that they project there to be a 60 to 85 per cent reduction in international students over the next few years due to changes made to the federal immigration policies.

The college aids a lot of international students who are seeking to secure permanent residency. Main Street Diner partners with the college to provide students with a full-time paid work experience.

The work term is monitored by the college, and evaluated by employers and program instructors to help students learn skills and competencies that they can apply to their future careers. This program, however, has been suspended as part of some of the rollbacks of certain programs.

“Often time those people who fill those positions ... stay on and work a summer or two with us," said Diamond.

According to Selkirk College, one in 12 jobs in the region is supported by the college's activities and its students.

Tarunjit Singh is an immigration consultant with Twin Rivers Immigration. Singh said that new and old businesses have flourished in part due to the employment of international students.

“During the last decade, the Kootenay has evolved a lot as a region," they said. "Some (businesses) rely heavily on international students."

Signh provides international students and immigrants with a general overview of what employers might be looking for in potential candidates. They said that finding work in the retail and service sectors in the Kootenay area has always been a challenge.

The minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, Dauna Gibson, said that the challenge stems from there being more people than jobs available.

The unemployment rate in the Kootenay region, which is currently at 5.75 per cent, sits just below the provincial average of 6.1 per cent.

The unemployment rate went up in recent month despite there being an increase in jobs. Gibson said that the reason for this was that more people were seeking employment, evidently creating a situation where the labour force grew faster than the number of jobs did.

“It's an interesting conundrum,” said Gibson.

Despite this, the current unemployment rate has improved compared to March 2024. During that time, the Kootenay region (East and West Kootenay) sat at a combined 6.8 per cent and was the highest in the province and the fifth highest amongst economic regions across the country.

Presently, the retail and service sectors in the Kootenay region saw significant losses in the last few months, while manufacturing and construction continue to show year-over-year growth.