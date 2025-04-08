Kootenay Lake Ferry services suspended due to crewing issues

Photo: Samantha Holomay

Kootenay Lake ferry sailings between Kootenay Bay and Balfour have been cancelled 10 times today due to crewing issues until further notice.

Drive BC released a travel advisory notice on April 7 to let motorists know of expected delays, and that there are no scheduled sailings until further notice.

The advisory was last updated at 6:45 a.m. this morning and will be updated at 2:45 p.m. today. To stay updated on the latest updates for the Kootenay Lake Ferry sailings, visit the Drive BC website for more information.