Deadline nears for applications for 37th annual event from artists and venues

Photo: Submitted

Artists and venues are being asked to apply for the upcoming ArtWalk 2025 as the deadline to do so nears.

The Nelson and District Arts Council (NDAC) has had its application process open for some time for ArtWalk 2025 — in celebration of the 37th year as one of Nelson’s most beloved summer traditions — but the period is nearing completion.

Artists and venues can apply until Thursday, April 17 at 11:55 p.m. to be part of the annual event.

“ArtWalk showcases the talents of both professional and emerging artists, transforming Nelson’s downtown core into a walkable gallery experience,” said ArtWalk coordinator Stephanie Myers in a statement.

NDAC prioritizes work that is recent and has not been shown previously at ArtWalk or other Nelson venues, Myers added. While not all applicants will be selected, all artists of all levels are encouraged artists to apply, Myers explained.

To support ongoing recovery in the arts community, artist application fees remain waived again this year. Although venue applications include a $100 fee, fee waivers are available for small businesses where cost may be a barrier to participation.

“Because our application deadline is early in the year, we don’t expect artists to submit finished pieces,” said Myers. “Instead, applicants are encouraged to share examples of past work that reflect what they plan to exhibit.”

Myers noted that artists will be selected based on the work submitted in their applications.

ArtWalk 2025 will feature two opening nights, on Friday, June 27 and Friday, Aug. 1. From 6–9 p.m. on both evenings, Nelson’s downtown will “come alive with visual art, musicians, performers, and street activations,” said Myers.

Each opening night will spotlight a different group of artists, whose work will remain on display at participating venues during regular business hours until Sunday, Sept. 7.

The council also invites local businesses to take part by turning their walls into curated gallery spaces.

“Business owners select artwork that aligns with their space and brand, bringing unique energy to their venue while supporting the local creative economy,” said Myers.