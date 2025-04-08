Hansen, boxing club bring home medals from national team qualifying bouts

Photo: GeoLyn Mantei Canada Cup crew, from left: Riel Martinez, Jesse Peneiro, Lola Brouillette, Porter Hansen, Torin Edmonds.

It’s not often someone can win a boxing match without even throwing a punch.

Actually, it’s downright impossible, considering the sweet science of boxing is built around the punch, both receiving and delivering.

But that is exactly what Nelson Boxing Club (NBC) fighter Porter Hansen did at the recent Canada Cup (CC) in Calgary, a stepping stone for boxers eyeing the national team and the Olympics.

The 16-year-old Nelson boxer headed into his third bout on the Western Canadian card in the final of the youth, 75-kilogram class against a national team member — and a boxer who had bested him in three previous meetings leading up to the CC — he had defeated soundly the day before.

Hansen had so thoroughly out-boxed his B.C. counterpart in their first meeting of the weekend the previous day that the national champ elected to withdraw, giving Hansen the gold medal win in an uncontested bout and an inside track to a national team berth.

It might be a new form of Zen-like boxing, but it likely has more to do with the fact Hansen had logged a mountain of training prior to the CC, culminating in two decisive wins on his way to mining gold in the final.

He has been working twice per day — as has fellow NBC fighter Torin Edmonds — with cardiovascular and strength training sessions, as well as daily doses in the ring to hone his craft. So his success is not by accident.

“I think it showed. Compared to everybody else at the tournament … it showed,” he said about his training. “It was a confidence boost after losing to him so many times. But that was probably one of the best days of my life, beating him and getting my hand raised instead of his.”

There were expectations heading into CC, and it wasn’t supposed to be easy. Edmonds faced someone in his final who had over 60 fights — losing only once — and also struck gold, while Hansen squared off against the national champion.

The increased training regimen was only one aspect of Hansen’s new level of acclaim. He credited a change in attitude as a major player in his game. Last year he had doubts if he was built for the sport after he had lost on the provincial stage, but this year doubt was erased at CC.

“Now it’s just a mentality shift of, instead of just trying to prove yourself, you are there to win and go to worlds. It’s like I am meant to be in this role and to be a boxer,” Hansen explained. “Boxing is one of those sports where if you aren’t first you are last. If you lose there is basically no opportunity to go anywhere.”

Now that he has that mentality he will be heading to the B.C. provincial finals on April 18 with six other NBC boxers, including Edmonds. Qualifying there gives him a date on the national stage in Quebec City in May, which could vault him to the youth world championships in Germany in June.

Four for the score

Four NBC athletes represented the club at the CC tournament, with Hansen and Edmonds returning with gold, Lola Brouillette a silver, and former national bronze winner Riel Martinez dropping his first bout of the weekend.

“They are all mixing at that level and that was a goal of mine when I started the club that we would produce national champions and now we’ve so far produced two and, I think, more are on the way,” said NBC coach and founder, Jesse Peneiro.

He felt the provincial stage would springboard more than a few athletes to the national stage and the podium.

“We have come close many times and, to me, for a town this size to produce that many national medalists at any colour is kind of unheard of,” said the provincial and national team coach.

He pointed to the dedication of the competitive boxers at NBC — around 15 in all — as the real strength of the club. Every morning at 6 a.m. boxers filter into the club to train, some coming back in the afternoon for another session.

“That (titles) is the goal that they set for themselves, so I think they will succeed,” he said of his NBC charges. “You have to push beyond those boundaries and the reward is that it’s something you can be proud of for the rest of your life.

“Regardless of what they end up doing it is a sport that sets you up for good things in life and creating opportunities. It has been for me a key to a fulfilling life.”