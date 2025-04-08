BC Wildfire Service hopes that wet spring conditions will delay anticipated drought ahead wildfire season

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

Nelson experienced warmer temperatures over the April 4 weekend with a high of 17 degrees, and with it only being early spring it may not be something to revel in.

The River Forecast Centre sent out a letter to several B.C. municipalities warning of predicted drought conditons for the 2025 spring-summer season.

The first wildfire of the season was documented by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) on March 3. There are currently 28 active fires burning in B.C. as of April 7, with four sparking in the last 24 hours.

The province is also experiencing its fourth La Niña winter in six years. This typically means that the premature signs of spring are created by mild to moderate winters. Environment and Climate Change Canada referred to this as a "triple dip".

According to the Weather Network, wildfire season in B.C. typically spans from April to October, but last year it started in early March in B.C.

B.C. Wildfire Service said steps are being taken to prepare Kootenay municipalities for this year's fire season.

Nelson, in conjunction with many other West Kootenay communities, partakes in the Community Resiliency Investment (CRI) program. Through this program, BCWS Prevention assists communities in implementing FireSmart disciplines.

The disciplines include:

The Southeast Fire Centre said that they will continue to partner with B.C. Wildfire Service Prevention team, FireSmart BC, UBCM and FNESS this year to help mitigate wildfire risks.

“Each year, our prevention team works with communities to promote the FireSmart BC program so communities and homeowners can work together to prepare themselves and their community for upcoming wildfire seasons,” said Meghan Graceffo of the Southeast Fire Centre.

Despite an unusually dry January, BC Wildfire Service said that much of B.C. received above average precipitation in November and temperatures in December.

"This could benefit spring conditions if more moisture was absorbed before the ground froze."

She said that the intensity of the fire season is very dependent on precipitation levels and drying patterns as we move into the spring and summer.

"Long-term weather forecasts currently indicate a warmer-than-normal and wet trend heading into the spring, which could benefit spring conditions."

In 2024, the Southeast Fire Centre experienced 371 wildfires that burned 73,007 hectares. 71 of those fires were caused by humans, 293 were due to lightning strikes and seven still remain undetermined.

With hopes that the wet weather will help keep the ground wet longer ahead of the upcoming wildfire season, its still important to remain informed where you can find evacuation alerts and order if they occur this summer.

Here is a list of Kootenay regional district websites where you can sign up to receive more information about how to properly prepare to stay informed for the 2025 fire season: