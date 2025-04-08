"Take some time to rewind': Business duo to launch their first adult summer camp

Photo: Camp Rewind

Adult life can get busy and be frustrating sometimes, but a new trend could help to make it just a little more bearable.

Ruth Kurlitsky said that her friend and business partner, Shelby Sanford, had been talking about opening up a summer camp for adults for years. It wasn't until last summer that they started putting together different events in the community to get their feet wet.

“It’s our first time doing it,” she said. “We’re really excited.”

The idea behind the concept of adult summer camps is to give a summer camp experience to individuals who missed the chance to attend one during their youth, or for people who want to relive it.

“It’s hitting both things,” said Kurlitsky. “The nostalgia aspect of going to those camps during childhood and the other aspect of maybe you didn’t get to do it and you always wanted to.”

With the experience of having hosted other events in Nelson now under their belt, they spent last summer looking for the perfect venues to host it. They landed on a harbour on Kootenay Lake in Riondel.

Photo: Camp Rewind

Camp Rewind will have T-shirt tie-dyeing, friendship bracelets and indigenous beading workshops. Although the concept is not new, the duo helps to carve out a spot for the niche experience in the Kootenay region.

“The perk is that being an adult, you will have more freedom to decide for yourself what you want to do.”

The camp will be held from August 22-25 and is open to women and non-binary individuals. There will be 54 camper spots available.

Early bird pricing is available from now until June 2025.