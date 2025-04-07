New members for police board sought for city’s police service

Photo: Wikimedia commons

This could be your moment to step up and step into a greater service role in the community.

Volunteer board members are now being sought for the Nelson police board — operating at arm’s length from the City of Nelson — to help govern and direct protective services as it relates to the Nelson Police Department.

“The goal of the province and the city is to have a police board that reflects community demographics and that consists of qualified people who have shown they can act in the best interest of the public,” noted a pres release from the city that came out Monday morning.

The city has had its own police force since 1897, one of the oldest protective services in the province. It remains one of 11 municipal police forces in B.C. and is governed under the Police Act.

Under the Police Act, municipal police boards are required each year to determine the priorities, goals, and objectives of the department, in consultation with the chief constable.

As well, police boards must oversee policing to ensure a high standard of policing and fair and responsive interaction with the community.

The Police Act requires each municipal police department to have a board consisting of:

A member of the city’s council appointed by the council;

One non-elected person of the community appointed by the municipal council; and

Up to seven people appointed by the province.

There are two current and two upcoming provincially-appointed vacancies on the Nelson Police Board.

Specific experience and qualifications include:

Human resources;

Equity, diversity and inclusion expertise; and

Reside or work in the Nelson region.

Previous experience as a board director is preferred, noted the city directive. Board members can expect to spend approximately 10 hours per month on board business.

For more information and to review the position details, find out more about the Nelson Police Board and learn about the Nelson Police Department.

Apply by email to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until April 14.