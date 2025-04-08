Nelsonite advocates for cleaner streets ahead of Trash to Treasure Day

Photo: Robert George

One Nelson resident is calling attention to a great initiative that some people may be taking advantage of.

Robert George said that Trash to Treasure Day was started years ago, but it isn’t being used in the way it was intended.

George said he spent his Friday picking up abandoned items in the Uphill neighbourhood, items that he found along the roadways.

“People haven’t been leaving their stuff on a corner and taking it back, they have been leaving it on random street corners,” he said.

He paid just over $13 to dispose of the discarded items at the Grohman Narrows Transfer Station. He said that the corner of Houston and Cedar streets in Nelson, near his home, is a notorious spot where people usually dump their belongings.

Photo: Robert George

The concept of Trash-to-Treasure Day, which is slated for April 26 and Oct. 18 this year, is to place unwanted items at the curb so treasure hunters can take a look to see if there's anything they would want. According to the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK), all remaining items must be removed by 4 p.m.

A resident for over 15 years, George said that the issue has progressively become worse in recent years. He said that people aren’t removing the items they leave on street corners and the side of the roads and that the items will sit for months at a time until they are cleaned up.

He added that he doesn't know what the solution is, but that his own solution has been to take the responsibility of keeping the neighbourhood clean.

“By my estimation, it's going to be a matter of personal responsibility,” said George. “But I can’t do it all myself. It has to be collective community action."

He added that he plans to continue taking the free items he sees to the transfer station and paying the fees.

Photo: Robert George

George also said that there is already a sign near the street corner letting people know that they can't leave their things there, which he said hasn't made much of a difference.

Community members have also put up their own signs to advise people not to leave their things in front of their homes.

Photo: Robert George

Trash-to-Treasure Day is put on by the RDCK, rather than the City of Nelson who has other regulations around leaving items out for others to take.

According to the city's Waste Management Bylaw, garbage is defined as all animal, mineral, synthetic, paper product and vegetable matter in any form or state abandoned, discarded or thrown out by any occupant of and generated from a residential, commercial, institutional or industrial property.

The intention of the bylaw is to enforce the proper disposal of all waste, including abandoned house hold items.

"Please do not leave items on city property as this is a contravention of our bylaw and can result in fines being issued," advised Chris Johnson, the city's general manager of climate and planning, in an email to Castanet.

The City of Nelson’s bylaw service department explained that the individual who places free items at the street corners are responsible for removing the items if it rains, the item becomes damaged, scattered, or if they have become an eyesore.

They added that there is no allotted amount of time that people are required to remove the free items, and that it is difficult to determine who left the items there in the first place in order to issue a fine.

The city said that community members who find garbage that is left in front of their home can contact the public works office, which will be tasked with removing the items. Or, the city will hire someone to remove it.

George said that he has yet to address the city about the complaint but explained that he plans to attend the next city council meeting to raise his concerns.

Johnson said that the City of Nelson is looking at reviewing the bylaw in light of the challenges that have arisen over the last few years with people abandoning items on city property (sidewalks and boulevards).