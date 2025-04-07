Change in season brings some changes to freshwater fishing regulations for region

Photo: Contributed

New regulations have come down the pike for Region 4 (Kootenay) for freshwater fishing as of the beginning of April.

The bottom line for fisherfolk in the West and East Kootenay region is there is no fishing in any stream in the Region 4 from April 1 to June 14. With exceptions.

That means checking the latest version of the “2025-2027 Freshwater Fishing regulation synopsis” to see which streams, or river tributaries, might be exempt from the closure (to allow for spawning).

As well, there are certain sections of major and popular rivers that could be closed. Almost all lakes in the region are open for fishing, as are the major rivers, but, again, check the Region 4 synopsis to make sure.

Some of the standard regulations for the spring include: the trout and char release has ended in streams as of March 31; single, barbless hooks must be used in all streams of the region, all year; and one person can catch 20 rainbow trout (per licence year) over 50 centimetres from the main body of Kootenay Lake.

People are asked to report any lake trout caught in the Kootenay region to a ministry office.

“Lake trout are not a native fish species in the Kootenay (region) and could impact other native fish populations if they colonize,” the regulations stated. “It is unlawful to transplant fish into any waters in B.C.”

It is also illegal to fish for bass, perch, pike or walleye in the Kootenay region, with the exception of certain waters, as listed in the water-specific tables in the guide.

“This management approach is part of B.C.’s management approach to illegal fish introductions,” the guide related.

Pull the plug

For those who get out onto the water, effective May 17, 2024, it is now illegal to transport a watercraft with the drain plug still in place.

Before transporting a boat or other watercraft, owners and operators must remove the drain plug and drain all water on dry land including all internal compartments such as ballasts, bilges and live wells.

According to the province, whirling disease has been detected in Yoho National Park and containment and prevention necessary to stop the spread.

“To help stop the spread of whirling disease before moving a boat or any equipment between water bodies, be sure to ‘clean, drain, dry,’” a note in the regulations read.

New as of April 4

Several other new regulations came into effect as of April 4, including: