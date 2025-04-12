Fellow creative gives Kootenay artists the opportunity to shine with new Slocan art collective shop

Photo: Samantha Holomay

A new art shop in the Kootenays is allowing a variety of different artists to showcase their talents.

Jack Bones had the idea of creating a space for artists and creatives alike to showcase their work. After putting a call out on Instagram, many artists applied to be a part of the collective.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to be the person selling art and curios in a funky independent shop," they said.

Four Crows is located at 2790 Highway 6 in Slocan Park and officially opened up on March 20, although Bones said they have been working towards the project since August 2024.

The space showcases about 15 different local artists' creations with a focus on oddities and curiosities.

Bones said that they have always recognized that the Kootenay region is home to many talented artists and wanted to extend an olive branch to provide a space for creatives.

“I 'ought to try and give a lift up to others like me."

Nik Black

“I don't necessarily think of my art practice as a career. I think of it more as a lifestyle,” said Nik Black, creator of The Opal Door.

Black is a queer and disabled artist who combine experiences they've had with disabilities to convey their philosophical understandings of the world.

Photo: Robot Sports- The Opal Door

Photo: Pedestle- The Opal Door

“I exist in isolation,” they said, adding that they often gravitate towards painting solitary figures and pathways as a way to express their desire to reach out and find community.

Black will be launching a new project through Bone’s shop. The You Complete Me Project will include partially rendered art that has paintable pieces with water, soluble mediums similar to a paint-by-water medium.

Brent Jolly

Brent Jolly has been creating hand-woven three-dimensional dreamcatchers from locally harvested wood for almost 13 years. He recently began incorporating LEDs and featuring small gemstones in his work.

Photo: Samantha Holomay Photo: Brent Jolly

Photo: Brent Jolly

“I have the most fun making those pieces,” said Jolly. “Lately, I have included themes surrounding globalization.”

Jolly explained that he originally hesitated with the idea of adding light additions at first, but after interpreting the message he wanted to portray, he decided that the extra step could bring attention to his idea.

He explained that through the use recyclable and often used material, he is commenting on the absurdity of having to source materials within a globalized world. On another note, he said that he is proud of his work and that he enjoys that his creations bring light to people lives, in more ways than one.

“I can make it beautiful if I can make something beautiful with this, maybe it was all worthwhile.”

Amelia Bressey Chapman

Amelia Bressey Chapman is a Nelson-based artist who finds inspiration from the world around her.

“I just look out my window,” she said.

Her artistic and creative background stems from childhood art classes, but her skills truly began to ripen during the pandemic.

Drawing from the world around her, she began participating in local markets and events such as the Nelson Art Walk and the Polka Dot Design Dragon Lantern Festival.

Her admiration for the region's mountainous landscapes and wildlife inspired her to blend Indigenous languages and her favourite musicians into her work. She also recently released a colouring book.

Photo: Samantha Holomay

Road Trips and Rainbow Trout will be featured at the Four Crows art shop, along with her sticker and magnet designs.