Town of Creston announces free garden waste disposal for the month of April

Photo: Town of Creston

Three landfills will be accepting yard and garden waste free of charge for the entire month of April.

The Boswell Transfer Station, Crawford Bay Transfer Station and the Creston (RDCK) Landfill will be accepting biodegradable, organic materials, substances or objects.

All yard and garden waste must be secured during transportation and must be loose material. Customers are required to remove and empty their bags.

The waived fee will be available for residents and businesses. It’s important to note that commercial loads and loads greater than 2.5 metres must be taken to a landfill only. Residential loads equivalent to one pick-up truck bed (less than 2.5 metres) can be deposited at transfer stations.

Disposals are limited to one pick-up truck load per customer, per day. Additional loads of Yard and Garden Waste may be charged for disposal. The limit is intended to help site staff manage volumes of material, traffic, and accessibility of this event to all customers.

Some of the materials eligible for disposal include:

Hedge clippings,

Weeds, shrubs, and tree branches between 5 and 15 centimetres in diameter,

Chipped yard and garden waste

Other garden waste that will not be accepted includes:

Tree stumps

Noxious Weeds

Plants or growing media that may have been identified by the Canadian Food Inspection

Agency from time to time as infectious or potentially infectious

Plant and tree material in municipal street sweepings;

Rocks, sand and waste soil

Compost

Wood chips

Plant and or animal matter

The Town of Creston has requested customers to be patient and to expect delays.

Space at some sites may be limited, and site staff are to determine the right to limit the number of loads disposed of by any customer, based on available storage space.

There will also be a free landfill disposal period for October.

For more information, contact the landfill at [email protected] or call 250.352.8161.