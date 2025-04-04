International board set to meet in Nelson over Kootenay lake water level

Photo: Submitted Kootenay Lake

On Thursday the International Kootenay Lake Board of Control announced its latest annual meeting, scheduled for Nelson on May 7.

No word yet has been given if U.S. President Donald Trump will slap a tariff on the meeting.

Even so, the annual public meeting is back in Canada — alternating annually with a U.S. location — and will be at the Hume Hotel (422 Vernon St.) from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on May 7.

Although there will be an option to register and participate virtually, no registration is required for in-person participation.

“At the meeting, the board will present information on the regulation of Kootenay Lake and the operation of Corra Linn Dam under the International Joint Commission’s 1938 Order of Approval,” the board noted in a statement.

As well, the board is expected to present information on Kootenay Lake water level management, an overview of current conditions, an update on board projects, and will hear questions and comments from the public regarding lake level management and board activities.

Annual public board meetings normally alternate each year between Nelson and Bonners Ferry, Idaho.

Led by U.S. section chair Colonel Kathryn Sanborn and Canadian section chair Joel Trubilowicz, the International Kootenay Lake Board of Control oversees the Corra Linn Dam at the outlet of Kootenay Lake, which receives water from tributaries flowing through Idaho, Montana and British Columbia.

The public meeting is not in regards to the international elk - Kootenai/y watershed water pollution study or the international elk-Kootenai/y watershed study board.