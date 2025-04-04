Trucks scheduled for replacement put big ticket purchase on regional district budget

Photo: Fort Garry fire trucks Wet side tanker, Amherstburg (Ont.) fire department.

A lot of tires were kicked as the regional district dropped more than a few dimes on the purchase of five new fire trucks for the regional fire service.

On March 20 the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) board of director’s approved the purchase of five fire truck apparatus to Fort Garry Fire Trucks to a maximum value of $4.1 million.

The trucks — included in the 2025–2029 financial plan — are slated for the Winlaw, North Shore, Balfour-Harrop, Tarrys and Canyon-Lister fire departments.

The five trucks being replaced were originally scheduled for replacement in 2025 but have been granted extensions from Fire Underwriters Survey (FUS) ranging from 2027–2030 depending on the specific truck.

A request has been placed with FUS to extend those apparatus that are currently only granted lifespan extensions until 2027 to be granted further extensions due to build time concerns, set at around 22 months per truck.

The five fire apparatus the RDCK are looking to replace range in age from 25 to 27 years old, said Tristan Fehst, RDCK regional fire chief.

“The recommended lifespan in rural communities for a frontline pumper, the primary fire apparatus, is 20 years with the possible extension to a maximum of 30 years, provided certain criteria are met,” he said.

Referendums were passed in October 2023 approving long term financing supporting the funding of the purchase of the apparatus for the North Shore, Tarry’s and Winlaw fire departments. The proceeds of the long term borrowing have been placed into reserves earmarked for the procurement of the apparatus for the three respective services.

The remaining funds for the procurements are, or will be, available from reserves as a result of contributions from taxation and Growing Community Funds. The Balfour-Harrop fire department will fund from reserves and additionally utilize $300,000 of Community Works Grants. Canyon-Lister will be fund its project from reserves.

Photo: Contributed

Trump factor

Cost certainty is a risk that needs to be taken into consideration as all four fire truck apparatus proposals included language around potential cost increases due to tariffs or other unforeseen circumstances.

“At this time the chassis coming from the United States is not subject to a tariff,” Fehst said last week.

Winnipeg-based Fort Garry’s proposal included insight that they have to-date, “not come back to a customer to ask for more funds based on an unforeseen cost increase but if one was to occur, the cost would flow through to the RDCK without any additional markup,” Fehst explained.

The board will be notified of any future cost increases related to the procurement.