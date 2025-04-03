Selkirk College business student enriches post-secondary experience in Paris

Photo: Submitted Selkirk College student Scarlet Euerby has taken her post-secondary studies to the American Business College of Paris where academics are mixed with the rich culture in France and the other areas of Europe.

Scarlet Euerby is embracing the adventure of a lifetime as she studies abroad in Paris through an international exchange program offered by Selkirk College’s school of business.

A lifelong resident of the Kootenays region, Euerby has always appreciated the strong sense of community in her hometown. However, when she learned about the opportunity to study abroad, she knew she couldn’t pass up the chance to broaden her horizons.

“There was a lot of preparation involved before coming to Paris, but Selkirk College provided so much support throughout the process,” said Euerby. “The American Business School of Paris was also incredibly helpful, making the transition smooth and ensuring we had all the resources we needed to make our stay a reality.”

Now settled into student life in Paris, Euerby has embraced the vibrant culture, meeting classmates from around the world and gaining valuable academic and life experiences. She’s enrolled in five courses per semester, balancing her studies with opportunities to explore the city, attend concerts and travel across Europe.

“Paris has been an incredible place to live and study,” she said. “The school is very group-oriented, which has made it easy to connect with classmates. Living in student housing has also been great — it’s a safe and social environment where I’ve made lasting friendships.”

Beyond academics, Euerby has taken full advantage of the opportunities that come with living in one of the world’s most dynamic cities. From attending concerts and visiting world-famous museums — free for students in France — to weekend trips across Europe, she has immersed herself in the cultural richness of her surroundings.

“There are so many affordable travel options here, and I’ve been able to visit Vienna, Edinburgh, Prague, Amsterdam and even Tenerife in Spain,” said Euerby. “Each destination has its own unique history and charm, and this experience has opened my eyes to new cultures and perspectives.”

Reflecting on her time abroad, Euerby expresses gratitude for the experience and the doors it has opened for her future.

“This journey has pushed me out of my comfort zone in the best way possible,” she said. “The people I’ve met, the skills I’ve developed and the experiences I’ve had will stay with me forever. I know this will lead to even more opportunities in the future — whether it’s travel, career connections, or lifelong friendships.”

Selkirk College offers a variety of international learning opportunities for students looking to expand their education beyond the classroom. The school of business encourages students to explore study abroad programs that provide academic enrichment, cultural exchange, and personal growth.