Kaslo lays out grant funds needed to finish Kemball Memorial Centre renovations

Photo: Flickr

The Village of Kaslo has laid out all of the grants they hope to put towards completing the long-awaited renovations to the Kemball Memorial Theatre.

In the village’s 2025 capital presentation, the deliverables for the completion of the project were laid out. With a focus on improving accessibility, electrical, plumbing, windows and hazardous removals, the projected cost of the upgrades is $1,205,164.

According to the most recent draft of the municipal draft, the village plans to pay for the improvement through various grants, which include:

ICIP CERIP Grant-$975,564;

Community Development Grant-$40,000;

Kemball Reserve Grant- $60,000;

CBT Basin Charge-up Grant $105,600; and

COVID Rapid Restart $24,000.

In an interview with Castanet, Mayor Suzan Hewatt explained that the funds had to be adjusted to reflect the present costs due to the previous projections being calculated in 2021, when the project was in its early stages.