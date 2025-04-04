‘Stealthy Stones.’: This Nelson artist abandons her art around town for people to discover

Photo: Sharon Noble

Abandoned art is not just found in larger cities but can found around the world, especially in the Kootenays where the art scene is alive and thriving.

The Abandoned Art movement is an international concept where people leave their creations in inconspicuous places for strangers to find.

Sharon Nobel, a Nelson-based artist, started painting and abandoning natural stones in late 2021 after walking along a canal in Crescent Valley.

“I was like, oh, it's kind of cool. I should do that.”

After joining the Abandoned Art Project, Noble decided to create cards to let those who discovered her small painted stones know that they weren't stealing someone's art.

Photo: Sharon Noble

The cards are numbered and include her email. Noble has left some of her stonework in several locations across Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

“I'll take a box full, and I'll stop at rest areas. I kind of feel stealthy.”

In addition, Nobel also produces glassware. She said that she also paints wine glasses and leaves them at rest areas, filling them with necklaces or anything else she can find. Sort of like an anonymous gift bag.

Noble said she is pleased when she receives messages and photos from people who have found her art, as they often share the experiences they had before finding it. She added that if can make people's day brighter in any way, then she’s done her job.

‘I got a message this morning, saying, 'oh, we found this', and it made mine and my daughter's day."

Trying to remain stealth to make sure she is not caught in the act in order to remain anonymous, she said she has been spotted a few times despite her efforts.

“I was waiting for people to leave and get into their cars. I wasjust standing by my car with the rock watching,” she said, explaining that the woman insider her recognized her artwork from a previous find.