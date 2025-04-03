Creston RCMP request help locating missing 35-year-old Bryan Stephenson

Photo: Creston RCMP

Creston RCMP are asking the public to help locate a missing man who was last seen at Creston Valley Hospital.

35-year-old Bryan Stephenson was reported missing on March 31. Stephenson is described as a Caucasian male, standing approximately 5'8”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, a black hoodie, a black baseball cap and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stephenson is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).