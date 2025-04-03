Election primer prior to election day, close of nominations

Photo: Elections Canada

Six candidates have declared for the electoral district of Columbia-Kootenay-Southern Rockies (CKSR) in the 2025 federal election and have begun the work of campaigning for votes, but there is some work for eligible voters to do.

Currently, there are only two of the six candidates confirmed by the returning officer in the electoral district — Rob Morrison (Conservatives) and Jim Wiedrick (independent) — but nominations for candidates don’t close until Monday, April 7.

The complete list of confirmed candidates will be available on Wednesday, April 9.

However, the intentions of Kootenay-Columbia incumbent MP Rob Morrison of the Conservative Party, Kallee Lins of the NDP, Reggie Goldsbury of the Liberals, independent candidate Jim Wiedwick, Steven Maffioli of the Green Party and Laurie Baird of the People's Party of Canada have been made known.

The electoral district is operating from a clean slate. There are no past results as the Columbia-Kootenay-Southern Rockies electoral district — with 95,185 electors on the list — was just created by the independent electoral boundaries commissions during the redistribution process that ended in September 2023.

By the ballot

To vote in the federal election, you must:

be a Canadian citizen

be at least 18 years old on election day

prove your identity and address

Check if you're registered to vote.

People can vote at several places in person or by mail from wherever they are.

In person at Elections Canada office at 602 Baker St. by April 22, 6 p.m.

At the office from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on April 18, 19, 20 or 21.

At the office on election day, April 28.

By mail: If you will be away from your riding during advance and election day polls, you can vote by mail. Voting by mail is also available to Canadians living abroad.

Follow the money

It will cost approximately $19.79 for each registered elector in Canada to pull off the 2025 election.

The revised estimated cost of delivering the 45th federal general election as of March 2025 is $570 million.

The cost of delivering a general election is typically spread out over three years and includes expenditures incurred well after election day, such as reimbursements for parties and candidates. Most of the cost of delivering the election will be incurred in fiscal year 2025–2026, given that election day will be on April 28.

The estimated cost includes expenditures related to delivering and closing out the election, which includes reimbursements to parties and candidates for eligible election expenses.

ElectoFacts

A lot of the candidate’s campaigning happens online, including social media.

However, there can be false or misleading content about elections on social media. Elections Canada’s ElectoFacts helps Canadian electors check whether information about elections is true or not.

It also informs electors about how federal elections are run and about the safeguards that protect them, noted Elections Canada in a statement.

“We do not monitor whether content on the social media accounts of political parties and candidates is accurate,” the website explained. “We do give correct information about the administration of federal elections. We do this because it is important: Canadians should be able to get directly from us information about elections that is easy to access and accurate.”

Topics on ElectoFacts include: special ballots; counting process; voting technology; ways to vote; foreign interference in election; campaign finance; administration of Elections Canada; and administration of elections.