Liberals, Conservatives and NDP, oh my: the start of the yellow brick road to April 28

Photo: Elections Canada

The slate is complete for the Columbia-Kootenay-Southern Rockies (CKSR) riding’s collection of six candidates for the 2025 federal election that takes place April 28.

The CKSR ballot includes incumbent MP Rob Morrison of the Conservative Party, Reggie Goldsbury of the Liberal Party of Canada, Kallee Lins of the NDP, independent candidate Jim Wiedwick, Steven Maffioli of the Green Party and Laurie Baird of the People's Party of Canada.

The following excerpts were pulled off the candidate’s campaign websites as the first introduction to one half of the ballot.

Conservative Party of Canada

Rob Morrison

Campaign website: https://robmorrisonmp.ca/

Rob Morrison is the Member of Parliament for Kootenay — Columbia and has led a full life of service.

His father served in the Royal Canadian Air Force, which gave him wide-ranging exposure to the Canadian landscape and a 35-year career serving as a public servant.

Throughout his career, he served in many leadership roles, including director general with the Treasury Board Secretariat. Morrison was responsible for an information-sharing environment with all law enforcement agencies and foreign governments.

Prior to his role as director general, he served as senior executive chief superintendent with the RCMP in British Columbia. Morrison also served as a diplomat with the Department of Foreign Affairs where he was responsible for 17 countries in central/southwest Asia and the Middle East, and engaged firsthand with senior foreign government officials representing the voice of Canada.

Morrison has received multiple recognitions, including a Commissioners Commendation for Outstanding Service and recognition from prime minister Stephen Harper for his years of loyal public service. He was elected to represent Kootenay-Columbia in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

After serving as the deputy shadow minister for Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, Rob was appointed to the National Security and Intelligence committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP).

Morrison is committed to understanding the issues residents and business owners are facing.

"He values relationships and is continuously building bridges and solutions between government, communities, and the thousands of constituents he represents with pride," noted his campaign website.

Morrison and his wife Heather have five children.

New Democratic Party of Canada

Kallee Lins

Campaign website: https://kalleelins.ndp.ca/

Kallee grew up in Castlegar and now lives in Nelson.

A champion of community organizations, non-profits, and an advocate for progressive political change, she has all too often seen the results of government policies that have put corporate profits ahead of workers and small businesses.

Growing up in the West Kootenay, Lins learned from an early age that the environment is central to life in the region.

“Our rivers, lakes, and forests are the heartbeat of our communities,” she said on her campaign website. “I will advocate for stronger protections, monitoring and conservation efforts to preserve local ecosystems for generations to come.”

As executive director of the West Kootenay Regional Arts Council, Lins supports cultural development across the Columbia Basin. She also consults for cultural non-profits and provides pro bono facilitation for local organizations. She is currently board chair for the Dance West Network, and an inaugural board member of the Black and Rural Arts and Culture Society.

Lins has been involved in grassroots politics across Canada for 15 years, serving first as co-president of NDP McGill and later as a member of the riding association executive in Jack Layton’s former riding of Toronto—Danforth.

As a member of Imagine Canada's public policy team, she helped the organization strengthen the charitable sector in Canada. Her research, outreach, and advocacy supported the development of federal policy recommendations and influenced program delivery.

In her free time, Lins enjoys exploring the riding with her husband, from Creston’s vineyards to Kootenay hiking trails and local arts spaces. She has volunteered as a co-host on Kootenay Co-op Radio and is an active member of St. Saviour’s Pro-Cathedral, which serves Nelson’s most vulnerable. Lins has a BA in political science and English from McGill University and an MA in theatre and performance studies from York University.

Liberal Party of Canada

Reggie Goldsbury

Campaign website: https://reggiegoldsbury.liberal.ca/

The Liberal Party of Canada have advanced a second-generation candidate in Reggie Goldsbury — his mother Robin ran for the Liberals in 2019 — the former owner of the Dock ‘n’ Duck restaurant in Balfour.

Goldsbury was acclaimed by the Liberals and is a “devoted community leader who has shown his deep passion and determination to make life better for families in” the riding, according to the biography on his campaign website.

“Reggie knows what it takes to create jobs, support families and small businesses in the community, and build a better future for everyone,” the website continued.

Currently, Goldsbury works for the Ktunaxa Nation Council in the social investment field.

His website states that “as the Liberal candidate for Columbia—Kootenay—Southern Rockies, Reggie knows what it takes to create good jobs, support families and small businesses in the community, and build a better future for everyone.

“Reggie has a unique understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing Columbia—Kootenay—Southern Rockies, and he will be the local champion this community needs to bring your priorities to Ottawa,” the website noted.

On his campaign website, Goldsbury said he would ensure the Kootenay region is “at the heart of Canada’s bold vision for prosperity and sustainability,” and would “defend the region's vital resources like softwood lumber, critical minerals and water while investing in industries that drive the local economy — secondary forestry, transportation, mining, tourism, and clean energy.”

He is an advocate of “thriving communities by addressing small business concerns, healthcare access, affordable housing, disaster preparedness for fires and floods, and local security.”