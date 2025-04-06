Kaslo seeks community input on Active Transportation Network Plan to enhance accessibility, safety

Photo: Flickr

The Village of Kaslo is looking for feedback regarding the first draft of its Active Transportation Network Plan.

The comprehensive plan is now open for public feedback and the first draft outlines a vision of an interconnected transportation system that prioritizes accessibility and safety.

Addressing the need for community input before an official draft can be finalized, the village has launched a 10-minute questionnaire to gather opinions from residents. This will be available online until April 14.

Some key elements of the plan include the installation of newly dedicated bike lanes, expanded sidewalks and enhancements to pedestrian signage.

The plan also highlights the need for the connection of existing trails and parks to provide residents an easier way to navigate through the village and the forested areas that surround it.

The outline also touches on the need to adapt to the area's growing population. From 2016- 2021, the village's population grew by roughly 8.4 per cent, which is higher than the provincial average of 7.6 per cent.

There is also a mention about the need to focus on creating a more robust transit system with specific attention to older individuals.

Kaslo’s median age also increased by two years (from 56 years old to 58 years old). For comparison, the provincial median age currently sits at 43 years old.

Details from the village's Active Transportation Network Plan show that the community's population has been growing faster than the provincial average.