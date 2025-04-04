Creston mayor advocates for stronger cross-border communications amid trade tensions

Photo: Flickr

The Mayor of Creston is encouraging border towns and municipalities to reach across the aisle to speak with U.S. communities in spite of the ongoing trade war.

Arnold DeBoon joined the Border Mayors Alliance in January. The group was established to help strengthen and maintain positive communication between neighbouring border communities on both sides of the Canada—U.S. border.

“The experience with our U.S. neighbours over the years has always been positive, I hope they always feel welcome in our community.”

Just this past week, the alliance had a round table to discuss the impacts that border towns have been experiencing, and how they plans to move forward amid the trade war.

Despite Creston being a small town, DeBoon said that the alliance has allowed everyone to have a seat at the table and encourages equal participation.

“I really want to recommend to the group that we extend our invitation to mayors on the U.S. side.. I think it would be kind of essential to have them participate in this.”

He said that despite not travelling to the States in the past eight years, he said that there is some palpable tension between Canadians and Americans.

DeBoon explained that during his annual trip to Mexico last year, everything was calm, but he could feel a noticeable strife between Canadians and Americans who interacted with one another. DeBoon explained that he ‘perceived there to be a bit of a "chill" between the two nationalities.’

He also mentioned that he has noticed a change in how often Canadians are crossing the border to purchase gas or snacks. An observation that he said was reinforced after he said he received a letter from a concerned Creston resident explaining that cross-border traffic at Jake's landing, which is in Port Hill, Idaho, is virtually non-existent.

“I guess with the bad feelings, people are not using their business as much.. If that's true, then you can see that it has impacted border towns and the border businesses.”