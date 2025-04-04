Young gun ownership trends are on the rise

Photo: Samantha Holomay

Canadian gun license applications are at a record high in 2025, with young men being at the forefront of the surge.

There are almost 2.4 million gun owners in Canada, and according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, gun licence applications are up 11 per cent among Canadians under 19-years-old.

In 2023, BC had 355,678 Possession and Acquisition Licences (PAL) individual firearm licenses issued. The same year, the province issued 1,363 minors' licenses for individuals ages 12-17.

To be eligible for a minor's license, you must be 12-17 years old and pass the Canadian Firearms Safety Course.

In a similar respect, fees for individuals upgrading from a Possession and Acquisition Licence to another Possession and Acquisition Licence increased on March 31 to adjust for inflation. The fees rose from $44.93 to $46.14.

Representatives from the Nelson District Rod Gun Club and Conservation Society (NDRGCCS) have speculated that the increase could coincide with interest in farm-to-table practices, as more people seek to understand the origins of their food and the role hunting plays in sustainable agriculture.

"The field to table aspect is huge," said Howie Grant of the NDRGCCS. "It's a big draw for new hunters and people that want to get involved in that type of lifestyle."

“That’s a good part of what's driving that,” said Jesse Leeman of the BC Wildlife Federation.

“People want to know where their food comes from and want to get organic and sustainable protein,” said Jesse Leeman of the BC Wildlife Federation (BCWF).

He said that last year the BCWF graduated 9,000 people from their Conservation Outdoor Recreation Education (CORE) program, adding that these numbers are the highest they’ve seen in over eight years.

The peak in interest comes at a time when bans are putting an end to individuals being able to own a variety of different guns.

Zeeman said that expects the trajectory to continue, explaining that economic hardships and the drive for people to connect with nature are only getting greater as time goes on.

“We should probably expect this trend to continue,” he said. “We also know people who get into sports shooting to develop similar skills around resiliency, practice, and patience.

He also stressed the importance of responsible gun ownership. Responsible firearm ownership goes further than just owning a gun, it's a promise you make to yourself and the provincial government to prioritize safety and responsibility. This commitment entails understanding and adhering to firearm safety

“It's one of those activities that is part of our heritage culture, that we feel the province of B.C. and the Government of Canada should be supporting.”