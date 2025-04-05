Crescent Valley Hall plant enthusiast hosts her first-ever Spring Plant Sale

Photo: Zaim Paine

To celebrate the spring season just starting to bud, Crescent Valley Hall will be hosting an afternoon for plant enthusiasts and gardeners.

First-time organizer Zaim Paine said she has been a vendor at the Nelson Garden Starter Market and was inspired to create something for communities outside of Nelson and Castlegar.

“A lot of people can’t make it to those towns for plant sales so I thought, 'Why not bring one closer to home?'" she said.

This will be her first time hosting an event of this kind, outside of helping organize floral arrangement workshops.

“Last year I put together the Dahlia Exhibition Show at Crescent Valley Hall, which was a huge success for its first year,” she said, adding that last year's event was catalyst for this year's Spring Plant Sale.

The cash-only Spring Plant Sale will be held at the hall on Sunday, April 13 from 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. Vendors will offer a variety of plants, flowers, garden decor and tropical houseplants. There will also be vendors present that will be able to provide gardening and propagation advice to help planters learn more about how to properly care for their leafy babies.

“On top of that, we’ll have a vendor who creates their garden decor and another bringing beautiful indoor tropical plants," said Paine.

She said she is excited to connect with other garden lovers and that there will be a Kootenay Savings ATM for anyone who needs to take cash out to stop and smell the roses.

Interested plant lovers can join the event's page for information or contact Zaim Paine on Facebook for more information.