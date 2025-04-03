Creston hosts 84th annual Blossom Festival with new featured events, contests

Photo: Flickr

Creston will celebrate the 84th annual Creston Valley Blossom Festival next month, featuring a Broadway-themed opening ceremony, ABBA tribute band performances and a chance to win $500.

The Local Lions Club established the festival during the Second World War as a morale booster and fundraiser in 1942.

“I grew up in the valley, so I get to take my kids to the parade, just like I used to do,” said volunteer fundraiser Jennifer Huscroft.

This year's event schedule will boast a jam-packed lineup. After the Broadway-themed opening ceremonies, the local Rotary Club will present the Junior Citizen of the Year, and Citizen of the Year awards, with members of the Regional District of Central Kootenay and Mayor Arnold Deboon slated to make speeches honouring the winners.

This year, organizers will be teaming up with local businesses to decorate them, as a way to help promote both the event and the businesses.

The next day will be all about the tunes, with ABBA, Fleetwood Mac and Shania Twain tribute bands scheduled to perform at the grounds' beer gardens. This part of the event is for adults aged 19 years or older.

There will be a free luncheon on Sunday hosted by the local Royal Canadian Legion and a free family movie at the theatre on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Golden Blossom event will allow attendees to win a cash prize. The scavenger hunt will include clues that will be released on social media and available to see at the Visitor Centre, starting on Friday night. The first one to find the Golden Blossom will be eligible to get their hands on a cash prize of $500.

All the action will be going down from May 16-19.

Organizers are still looking for and accepting vendor applications and volunteer help. Anyone interested in helping out can email [email protected], or head to the Creston Valley Blossom Festival website for more information.