Nelson police stop impaired driver after collision with parked vehicle

Photo: Contributed

An impaired driver craving a snack in the middle of the night drove into a parked tow truck’s wheel lift and, instead of a tasty treat, ended up in jail.

Nelson Police Department officers responded to a collision this week involving an impaired driver who struck the wheel lift of a parked tow truck, noted special NPD Const. Silk Edwards in a statement.

Upon arrival, police found the driver at the scene, his vehicle badly damaged, particularly the windshield.

“He admitted to having woken up after a night of heavy drinking and, craving a snack, borrowed a friend’s car to go to the store,” said Edwards.

A breath sample confirmed impairment.

The driver was arrested and released with a 90-day license suspension, and the vehicle was impounded.

To report dangerous driving, contact the Nelson Police Department at 250-354-3919.