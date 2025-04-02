Former Balfour resident puts name on ballot in federal election for Liberal Party

Photo: Submitted

The slate is complete for the Columbia-Kootenay-Southern Rockies (CKSR) riding’s collection of six candidates for the 2025 federal election.

The Liberal Party of Canada have advanced a second-generation candidate in Reggie Goldsbury — his mother Robin ran for the Liberals in 2019 — the former owner of the Dock ‘n’ Duck restaurant in Balfour.

Goldsbury was acclaimed by the Liberals and is a “devoted community leader who has shown his deep passion and determination to make life better for families in” the riding, according to the biography on his campaign website.

“Reggie knows what it takes to create jobs, support families and small businesses in the community, and build a better future for everyone,” the website continued.

Currently, Goldsbury works for the Ktunaxa Nation Council in the social investment field.

With the addition of Goldsbury, the CKSR ballot includes incumbent MP Rob Morrison of the Conservative Party, Kallee Lins of the NDP, independent candidate Jim Wiedwick, Steven Maffioli of the Green Party and Laurie Baird of the People's Party of Canada.