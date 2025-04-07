Selkirk College students to launch ninth edition of the 'Black Bear Review'

Photo: Selkirk College

On Wednesday, April 9, Selkirk College will be returning to the Nelson Museum to celebrate the launch of the ninth edition of their very own Black Bear Review.

The collaborative project is produced by students and professors associated with arts and science programs at Selkirk College.

The student-led initiative was established in 2016. Leesa Dean professor of English at Selkirk and her colleague Renée Harper, an English and creative writing instructor, wanted to fill in the gap after noticing that there was no literary magazine of thus kind in the West Kootenay.

"All of submissions are looked at blindly, in order to keep things as objective as possible the editors are making decisions without knowing who wrote what."

For each edition, student editors comb through the hundreds of submissions that are collected throughout the year and create shortlist of 15-20 submissions to be featured in the print version.

"They love doing it," said Dean.

The collective features artwork, creative writing, digital art, and comics combined into one online and print issue. This year will mark the ninth edition of the literary and arts magazine, and the public is welcome to come support and celebrate its release at the Nelson Museum. Admission is by donation.

The event will feature readings from the talented students and community members showcased in the magazine.