Nelson coffee shop that provided safe location for vulnerable population has closed

Photo: Samantha Holomay

A downtown café in Nelson that served as a warm, safe location for a vulnerable population has closed its doors.

Brenton Raby, owner of Brandi's Place just off of Baker Street in the former Holy Smoke Culture Shop location, said that the space had provided a place of refuge for those experiencing homelessness, especially during cold nights.

“We saved lives,” he said.

He explained that the catalyst to the opening of Brandi’s was after noticing that during the health crisis, people would often find shelter under his balcony. It was open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. The café was named after a close friend of his who passed away.

During the time it was open, many people relied on it for a place to go when they did not feel safe. He noted that people who frequented Brandi’s were people from all walks of life and were not solely individuals who were struggling with mental health or substance issues.

Although misunderstood at times, he said that Brandi’s was a place where “people could be who they needed to be,” a place of shelter that people could seek out.

“I saw people who are from here and who found a better path after being allowed to make a choice, a different choice,” he said.

After a fuel pump broke down, he said that the maintenance costs were too great, and that he had to make a tough decision.

Despite its success, external pressures from community members, the city, including complaints and city regulations, contributed to its closure on March 31. Regardless of the loss of one of the few reliable overnight supports for the vulnerable population, he said that he is not giving up hope.

He plans to help people in need of mental health support on his terms through a mobile service that meets people where they are to administer support.