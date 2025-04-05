Nelson Church to use $50,000 grant to provide free Sunday meals for people in need

Photo: Samantha Holomay

A church in Nelson has launched a new Sunday meal plan in response to the lack of food support on the weekends.

St. Saviour’s Pro-Cathedral received a $50,000 grant from the Anglican Foundation of Canada last month and has been helping to quell some of the city's food insecurity challenges.

Rev. David Burrows said that it’s already taken off and that the program averages between 25 and 30 people every Sunday.

"It's all about letting people know that they're not separate from the community,” he said, “no matter what their socioeconomic status may be."

He said that the core idea behind the project came from analyzing the needs of the people in the Nelson area. One facet that came up through those conversations was the lack of food support for vulnerable populations on Saturdays and Sundays.

In addition to the meal service initiative happening in collaboration with the Nelson Community Food Centre and ANKORS, the parish also offers a Friday morning food pantry.

Burrows said that the grant will make a large impact for the next three years. He knows that he may not be able to solve the issue of food insecurity in Nelson at its foundation, but said that this would be an important and necessary step in that direction.

Burrows hoped the program could help restore some of the dignity that can be lost when you're not sure where your next meal will come from.

“Human life is precious. When we don't give people food, we say to them, 'You're not precious enough,'" he said. “What we're trying to do is to provide a space so people can be cared for, be loved, to know that they are valued and that their contribution in life is important."