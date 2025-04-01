Nelson Police Department reminds cyclists of road safety rules as it applies to e-bikes

Photo: www.ncycle.net/media-kit/

The growing popularity of e-bikes does not have a separate set of e-rules when it comes to the way of the road, says the NPD’s special constable.

Silk Edwards said, under the Motor Vehicle Act, cyclists must follow the same regulations as drivers, including obeying road signs and traffic signals, the same as cyclists on the road.

Although the arrival of warmer weather brings more cyclists onto the roads in Nelson, the Nelson Police Department (NPD) emphasizes the importance of bike safety and adherence to traffic laws, she said.

“We’re glad to see people using bikes as transportation, and we want everyone to stay safe while doing so,” said Edwards in a press release.

Age is also a factor in the e-bike rules, she added, with the minimum age to operate a light e-bike set at 14 years old, while the minimum age to operate a standard e-bike is 16 years old.

Other e-bike rules to note: