Recreation report, sports council ask supports recreation-only vision for campus

Photo: Timothy Schafer RDCK manager of community services, Joe Chirico, speaks on March 25 at the Prestige Lakeside Resort on the report released on the Nelson recreation campus.

Support continues to grow against construction of a housing project proposed for the corner of the Nelson recreation campus property, after a letter was sent to the city by a broad-based sport and recreation organization council.

The Nelson Regional Sports Council — which represents 34 sport and recreation groups in Nelson and area — told city council recently that, in an internal survey through a subcommittee, the response was overwhelming to not advance the affordable housing project that was proposed by Nelson CARES for the vacant lots at the corner of Cedar and Front Street.

“Based on the feedback of the subcommittee … was a request to send a letter to reserve land on the recreation campus for recreation purposes only,” said David McCulloch of the sports council.

Of the 34 sports council surveys sent out — separate from the regional district-led survey — 21 of the 22 organizations that responded said that the facilities did not meet their current and future needs.

McCulloch said he was asked to appear before council — which he did on March 18 — and ask if the city would hear and adhere to what the city’s sport and recreation organizations had to say.

“Based on the information gathered from many sports and recreation groups in our city, there is currently an identified shortage of recreation space and facilities that do not meet the needs of the citizens of Nelson,” he said.

He urged city council to embrace a “strong vision for sport and recreation for the facilities now and in the future” in Nelson at the creation campus.

“We just ask that you guys stick to your obligation to support sport and recreation within the community at every turn,” he said.

One week after McCulloch appeared in council, the final report on the community recreation campus, entitled “Information seeking: What we heard report,” was released at a public meeting at the Prestige Lakeside Resort on March 25.

The report revealed that there was overwhelming opposition to the project at the corner of the property. The majority of respondents from all areas (Nelson, defined electoral areas E and F) wanted the site used for recreation. Adding those who said “recreation” and “affordable housing and recreation,” recreation uses for the site were supported by between 70 – 78 per cent of respondents.

Although the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) board of directors, with direction from the Nelson recreation commission and the City of Nelson, offered letters of support for Nelson CARES to explore the option of an affordable housing project (with the inclusion of 5,000-7,000 square feet of recreation), it was with a caveat.

“The RDCK committed to hearing from the community on what it would like to see in this space before fully committing the RDCK’s portion of land to the project,” the report read. “Respondents were asked what use(s) they would like to see for the vacant lots at the corner of Cedar and Front Streets.”

Adding “affordable housing” and “affordable housing and recreation,” affordable housing uses for the site was supported by between 49-56 per cent of respondents.

Recreation respondents indicated that there were affordable housing options already in Nelson.

“If more is needed, consideration of another site should be given. The current recreation facilities on the campus are highly used and there is a need, in a growing community, to enhance the provision of recreation,” the report stated.

“Maintaining the campus as focussed on recreation makes sense. A central location for recreation is logical and recreation provision is a contributor to resident attraction and retention.”

The full report is available for viewing here.