Nelson's roller derby team to play first local games in almost a decade next month

Photo: Samantha Holomay

Nelson's roller derby will have their first local game in eight years next month.

This year will mark Danielle McGrath-Rossiter’s 12th year playing, and she would play forever if she could.

The Nelson team was established in 2010 by some veteran skaters who built on the momentum that the sport garnered following the film releases of the movie Whip It.

“I love not only the physical aspect of the game but the mental aspect of the game. You're simultaneously playing offence and defence at the same time.”

Rossiter said that, at its peak, most of the surrounding cities had a roller derby team, but lost steam in recent years due to the sport being heavily volunteer-based.

It takes around seven referees to umpire a game. On the track, there are two positions: blockers and jammers. There are four blockers and two jammers on each team. Jammers score points by making their way past the blockers, while the opposing blockers simultaneously try to block the opposing jammer while also helping their jammer get through.

“So there's no ball, but think of the person as a ball,” said Rossiter.

There is also one player who bears a stripe on their helmet that is referred to as the pivot. If a jammer doesn't get out first, the pivot will remove their helmet cover to reveal a stripe.

The opposing team will then have to try to get this player out. This is used as a distraction to make it easier for the original jammer to find a hole to get through the other players.

The team currently has eight members with three potential recruits joining their next practice.

To play a game, you typically need 14 players on each team. Rossiter explained that when people are short players, other teams with more players will usually switch sides to make things more even.

“We haven't been able to build our community back up that strongly again,” she said. “I attribute our biggest Achilles' heel to not having a more permanent venue.”

The team currently practices at the Hume Elementary School gym, which has worked but is not as large as a regulation rink.

She said the rules have changed quite a bit since she joined, and that the sport is more strategy-based.

“Skaters are in more control. They know what's going on, and they can use strategy to their advantage, instead of just pure muscle."

With the first game in almost a decade slated for May 3, she hopes that the sport will remain on track to be as established as it was years ago.