Free online workshop on holistic nutrition career opportunities to be hosted by Kootenay Columbia College

Photo: Submitted Dr. Rita Behl, an Ayurvedic doctor, registered dietitian, and certified yoga instructor.

An overview and glimpse into the holistic nutrition industry will be offered by Kootenay Columbia College (KCC) this weekend.

KCC will present a free 30-minute webinar that will focus on holistic approaches to nutrition and career opportunities on Saturday, April 5 at 10 a.m. and again on Monday, April 7 at 7 p.m.

During the webinar, attendees will have the opportunity to meet Dr. Rita Behl, an Ayurvedic doctor, registered dietitian, and certified yoga instructor, who will share her expertise on holistic approaches to nutrition.

Participants will also learn how the holistic nutrition diploma program can equip them with the skills needed to succeed in the wellness industry, understanding the career and its earning potential, and get answers to any questions they may have.

“This webinar is perfect for individuals interested in pursuing a career in holistic nutrition and wellness,” noted a statement from KCC. “By attending, participants will gain a deeper understanding of the program, career opportunities, and how this field can contribute to their personal growth and professional success.”