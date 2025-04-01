Financial plan delivers good news to city coffers, bad news to taxpayers in latest installation

Photo: Contributed

It’s all over but the crying as Nelson city council has adopted the calculations, giving rise to palpitations on the 8.1 per cent property tax increase on its new financial plan.

The “Five-Year Financial Plan Bylaw” for the period 2025-2029 was adopted March 18, including the revenues and expenditures planned for 2025, as well as funding sources and transfers, and both the operating budget and the capital budget.

That 8.1 per cent on the municipal property tax take translates into an extra $165 being added to the city’s ask, nudging the figure to around $2,200 for the average assessed home value’s ($680,000) taxes. It also includes a property tax increase of $693 for a class six commercial property with an assessed value of $1,000,000.

The 8.1 per cent is the highest tax rate levied by Nelson city council in seven years, but a statement from the city in early February cited community safety and infrastructure as the main culprits in the increase, while “addressing long-term inflation that has been raising costs for municipalities.”

The current rate of inflation across the nation is 2.64 per cent, while the municipal tax hike is three times that rate at 8.1 per cent.

In 2019 the city instituted a 1.9 per cent tax increase (inflation of 1.9) followed by a 2020 1.8 per cent increase (.7 inflation), with 2021 a 1.6 per cent increase from the city (inflation was 3.4 per cent) and a 2022 increase from the city of 3.9 per cent (6.8 per cent inflation).

In 2023 the city’s 4.2 per cent increase was behind the rate of inflation of 5.2 per cent. In 2024, the city levied a 4.8 per cent increase while inflation declined to 1.8 per cent by December.

In terms of apportionment, the $165 increase will allocate $45 to city services, $20 to infrastructure, $89 to Nelson Police Department services and $11 to the Nelson Public Library.

No pain, no gain

On Jan. 10 city council approved adoption of a bylaw for rate increases to resource recovery — $25 more per year to $150 — a four per cent increase to water rates, a 3.5 per cent increase for wastewater utility rates and an additional three per cent increase for water and wastewater rates.

The latter increase would be used for upgrades to capital infrastructure for water supply and wastewater treatment. Based on an average assessed home in Nelson, the increases would work out to $8 per month, or an annual increase of $100.60 per year.

Although there are some reserves for major capital expenditures — with a combined balance of $22 million — additional capital reserves will be required to fund these generational assets.

The resource recovery fee increase provides for additional waste collection and recycling investments, addresses inflationary costs, and includes investing to modernize the waste collection fleet towards a less manual process.

Those utility rate increases took effect Jan. 1 and have been included in the utility rate invoices sent out in March.

Also in effect in the department of increases is the hike city council permitted its city-owned utility to adjust the Nelson Hydro urban rates by five per cent — which began Jan. 1. The five per cent annual general rate increase was attributed to the 5.3 per cent general rate increase from Nelson Hydro’s power supplier, FortisBC.

Good things come to those who wait

The new document was six months in the making — including a variety of internal, external and public meetings — to review current financial performance, budgetary pressures and forecasted departmental budgets, said city chief financial officer Chris Jury in his report to council.

Since the 2025 preliminary draft budget was first compiled in December 2024, several adjustments were made and incorporated in the “2025-2029 Five-Year Financial Plan.”

The adjustments primarily account for capital projects that were incomplete as of Dec. 31, said Jury, and needed to be carried forward into 2025.

“Additionally, adjustments have been made to reflect more accurate cost estimates for various projects and services as better information has become available,” he said. “Importantly, these adjustments have not resulted in any changes to the proposed tax rate.”

Budget basics

Here is what Nelsonites will receive in the latest municipal offering:

Increasing funding for police resources and modernizing the 911 service by upgrading to Next Generation 911;

Increasing funding for the fire department for “adequate firefighter deployment” and to plan for a new firehall;

More tax money will go to parks maintenance and annual public washroom upgrades over the next five years;

Roads and active transportation will see an increase; and

Large capital projects and building capital reserves to fund the projects.

— Source: City of Nelson public feedback on budget