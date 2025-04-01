Precipitation at elevation contributes to increase in snowpack and double digit jump

Photo: Gov.bc.ca Automated snow weather station.

The West Kootenay snowpack was in like a lion in March and significant precipitation gave rise to a 12 per cent jump in average snowpack across the region, according to the latest provincial estimate.

A snowpack update by the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship estimated the West Kootenay snowpack rose to 92 per cent of normal for this time of year (March 15), up from 80 per cent on March 1.

Although more current data is expected in the next 10 days, automated snow weather stations (ASWS) were greatly influenced by a strong storm pattern that returned to the West Kootenay for the second week of the month, including a “weak and cool atmospheric river.”

That atmospheric river over the weekend of March 7-9 brought large amounts of mountain snowpack to much of the region, and brought additional precipitation over the next five following days.

“Snow accumulation was slightly above average for March,” the brief read, noting the calculation was not an official snow basin indices.

The region had the greatest gain in B.C. of the white stuff at 12 per cent, while the provincial average for March 15 at all ASWS sites was 83 per cent of the period of record median, increasing from 78 per cent on March 1.

“By March 15, on average, approximately 88 per cent of the total seasonal snowpack has accumulated,” the ministry statement read.

In February, a late burst of precipitation pulled the region out of its tailspin into drought and instead nudged the needle north on the level of the snowpack as a series of Pacific frontal systems impacted the West Kootenay, increasing precipitation totals to near normal.

February temperatures were below normal across the region and British Columbia, averaging -1.5 C to -6 C below normal for the entire month. Precipitation was generally well below normal for most of February due to the cold but relatively stable weather conditions.

Snow accumulation was extremely low the first half of February in the region due to prolonged dry weather conditions.