Town issues open community letter following community concerns with signage

Photo: Flickr

The Town of Creston has released an open letter addressed to the community, highlighting the importance of diversity and inclusion.

“Our goal as council is to foster a diverse, inclusive and safe environment by continuous and active engagement to remove barriers faced by our community members whose right to fair treatment, respect and inclusion is challenged,” the town councillors and mayor collectively expressed in a news release.

The letter comes after community members expressed concerns over bathroom signage that was hung up in a local bar.

The signs generated online commentary, with some characterizing the signage as "discriminatory" while others felt the signs could make the 2SLGBTQQIA+ community feel unwelcome.

Town of Creston staff confirmed they have received calls about the signs and advised concerned citizens to bring the issues to the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal due to the limit on action the municipality could take.

“I understand the frustration,” said Creston chief administrative officer, Michael Moore.

The letter related that the town did not wish to allow any of its public spaces to be a place where anyone would feel uncomfortable, unwelcome or unsafe. It concluded that the Town of Creston encouraged open dialogue about these issues and encouraged residents to share their feedback to ensure that Creston remained a welcoming place for everyone.