Nelson Nordic Ski Club's Smith strikes gold at national ski championships

Photo: Nelson Nordic Ski Club Nelson Nordic Ski Club's (NNSC) Aleah Smith has secured the club's first-ever gold medal at a national nordic competition.

Smith finished third overall but took home gold in her classic sprints competition at the National Ski Championships, the first ever gold medal a Nelsonite has brought home from nationals.

Doris Abraham, head coach of the NNSC, said that four kids attended the National Ski Championships held in Canmore from March 17-23. Smith only had a few days to celebrate her win as she is currently in Gällivare, Sweden, competing in the 2025 B-tour program until April 6.

“It's a really big deal,” said Abraham. “This is probably the most successful nationals as a club that we’ve ever had.”

NNSC skier Dawson Abraham landed in the top five in the U16 boys' skate skiing race and sixth in the 10 kilometre classic race. Garbriel Janz finished 11th and 17th in the U16 classic sprint distance races. Nelson’s Maya Abraham, who is currently studying at Carleton University in Ottawa, also competed in the sprint event, finishing in 21st place.

The Nelson nordic club also finished in the top 20 clubs in Canada.

“It’s pretty amazing,” said Doris. “It’s nice to see the character development over the years.”