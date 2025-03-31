Piece of taxation puzzle delivered for most of regional district residents in RDCK financial plan

Photo: Contributed

Nelsonites will be feeling the love a little more from the regional district than the rest of the Central Kootenay after the final RDCK financial plan was delivered on March 20.

The average Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) property tax increase is pegged at 5.7 per cent, while Nelsonites will see a 6.6 per cent rise from the previous year (subtracting the non-market change).

By contrast, Castlegarians will be subject to a 2.3 per cent increase in regional district requisition, while the other major RDCK centre in Creston will see a 4.6 per cent increase.

Delivered on March 20, the board of directors of the RDCK adopted its 2024-2028 Financial Plan Bylaw — which must be completed by end of March — with a 5.7 per cent average increase in property taxes for RDCK residents, down slightly from 5.8 per cent one year ago.

Although increases could vary across the 11 electoral areas (rural) and nine member municipalities, the RDCK board was able to trim the proposed tax increase in the draft plan in January to 5.7 per cent.

In Nelson, the budget of $5.7 million will be spread across nine services, including general administration ($407,317), GIS service ($75,370), economic development ($114,339), search and rescue ($18,820) and emergency planning ($16,831).

Regional parks will occupy a $601,258 chunk of the budget, while the big ticket items will be central subregion refuse disposal ($1.77 million) and the Nelson and District community recreation facilities at $2.571 million.

Just east on Highway 3A, taxpayers in Castlegar contribute to a $3.9-million budget for eight services, including general administration ($279,946), search and rescue ($13,178), economic development ($117,025), Kootenay West Transit ($57,610) and western subregion refuse ($280,928).

The arena — which includes the Castlegar complex and regional parks service — has a $1.761 price tag, and the aquatic centre is $996,034.

The increase is used to pay for over 180 services, also varying across the rural electoral and the member municipalities. The biggest change in taxation for this year is in the nation’s second smallest municipality, Silverton, which will see a 13 per cent increase, followed by a 11 per cent increase for electoral Area D (despite a 5.57 per cent increase in assessments). The city of Nelson’s 4.82 per cent average assessment increase is met with a 6.6 per cent hike in taxation.

The only area that saw a decrease in taxation was the village of Slocan, which dropped 1.9 per cent, after leading the RDCK in taxation hikes in 2024 with a 12 per cent rise.

Just outside of Nelson in electoral areas E and F there is a little more pain in the gain in assessed value this year. In Area E, assessed value rose by 4.79 per cent on average, while taxation nearly doubled that increase to 8.9 per cent. For Area F, a 3.76 increase in assessed value translated into a 9.3 per cent taxation increase.

The $41.5 million the RDCK drew in its budget for 2024 has jumped to $44.55 million in the new plan for 2025. Overall, B.C. Assessment for the entire RDCK has risen by only a 5.2 per cent average.

Leading up to the adoption of the budget on March 20 the regional district hosted nine hybrid public information sessions (in-person and online), plus two special budget meetings over the last nine weeks. The meetings allowed people throughout the region to comment and provide feedback on the five-year financial plan.

People can review the financial plan and forward questions to the regional district on the document.