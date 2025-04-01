Uncovered for spring: the when, how and why of pruning trees

Photo: AAA Trees Works

If you're reading this, it's not too late to prune your trees, but you may be cutting it close.

Knowing when to prune your trees is crucial for their health and vitality, and while it can sometimes be a pain, it's necessary to maintain fruit and other trees.

AAA Tree Works' Wylee Charbonneau said that the biggest mistake people make with pruning their trees and shrubs is not doing it at all.

“There are just so many different trees,” he said. “You want to do it in early March, depending on the season.”

The first thing you want to consider when pruning is the why and the how. Typically you should asses the shape and height of the tree and what parts you should remove for what reason. Whether it be a fruit tree or a tree that has grown and become hazardous, the methods will vary.

Next, identify the major parts that should be cut off (branches or buds) depending on the kind of tree.

Charbonneau said that April may not be the best time of year to prune fruit trees, specifically if they have already started to bud. However, if you missed the window, pruning can also be done later in the year.

“If you’ve got a vigorous tree, you can try to slow it down and prune it in the late summer or early fall, and it saves a bunch of the energy that it takes pruning during the hot months, June, July, August, and September.”

He added that you can also do post-bloom prunes, which should be done one to three weeks after the trees have flowered to avoid removing developing buds. This method improves the tree's circulation and enhances its sunlight absorption.

However, it's important to note that different trees may have different responses. Local weather conditions can also influence the timing and technique of your pruning efforts.

Charbonneau said to prune the most crowded branches and branches that weigh down because of their length. Try to trim the outside line of the tree into a pyramid-like shape if it is alone. In a hedge, you can trim it more severely. Be careful not to cut too much of the top of the tree off.

It’s important to take extra care and examine how the tree grows over time. If a tree has become dangerous due to its size or placement it could be vulnerable in the event of a storm; that's when it's best to call in the professionals.

Charbonneau also said that the RDCK has a Fire Smart program that is grant-funded and adjusted yearly. The program typically begins in May, but you can pre-apply to have an assessment done on your property, and the assessor will indicate how much you are eligible for.

RDCK Fire Smart staff explained that applicants can also complete work themselves and charge their manual labour hours to the RDCK based on the rate they are given. Or, you can have a contractor come in and keep the receipts for an invoice.

Nelson also has a program that does that same thing through a different format. Residents within the city limits of Nelson can receive a Fire Smart homeowner's assessment conducted by an on-duty firefighter. The house is analyzed in addition to the yard and a recommendation is created.