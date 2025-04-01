RDCK increases funding for biodiversity, water and wildlife conservation

Photo: Samantha Holomay

The regional district has expanded the scope of what areas can receive conservation funding in the region.

The Kootenay Conservation Program (KCP) acts as a middleman to help allocate the funds to approved restoration projects in the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK). After the RDCK electoral areas F and H joined in 2022 and 2023, the net was widened.

Kendal Benesh, local conservation manager for the KCP, said because of the expansion, conservation projects now have the opportunity to take place in other parts of the Kootenay region.

“For the first time we had projects in the Slocan Valley, which is exciting."

Some of the projects eligible for funding include habitat enhancement for bats, which faces many threats, including habitat loss and alteration due to forestry and urban and agricultural expansions.

Another project targets improving pollinator habitat along transportation corridors. There are a few projects aimed towards riparian and habitat restoration in the Slocan Valley, and also in Meadow Creek.

Another project that will receive funding is the Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society’s Kootenay Broom Busters project, which seeks to address the impact of invasive species, and the project has some water quality and quantity monitoring components.

“The great thing about the fund as well is that they support by improving and enhancing biodiversity in the regional district,” she said.