Projects approved by RDCK for biodiversity, water and wildlife conservation

Photo: Samantha Holomay

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has expanded the scope of what areas can receive conservation funding in the region.

The Kootenay Conservation Program (KCP) partners with the RDCK to allocate funds for approved restoration projects in region. With the recent addition of electoral areas H and F in 2022 and 2023, the partnership has expanded its reach and impact.

Kendal Benesh, local conservation manager for KCP, said because of the expansion, conservation projects now have the opportunity to take place in other parts of the Kootenay region.

“For the first time we had projects in the Slocan Valley, which is exciting," she said of the projects approved in 2024.

Some of the projects include habitat enhancement for bats, which face many threats, including habitat loss due to forestry, urban and agricultural expansions.

Another project targets improving pollinator habitat along transportation corridors. There are a few projects aimed towards riparian and habitat restoration in the Slocan Valley, and also in Meadow Creek.

Another project that will receive funding is the Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society’s Kootenay Broom Busters project, which seeks to address the impact of invasive species. There is also projects that have some water quality and quantity monitoring components.