Shorter winters have impacted water resources used for wildfire suppression

Photo: Flickr

Warmer and earlier snowmelt has been impacting surface water supply for wildfire season, but one group is studying the causes to help mitigate the issue for this year's wildfire season.

Winters have become shorter in recent years, which has caused snow melt to move across the landscape faster, rivers to move sooner. According to the Farmer's Almanac, B.C. can expect warmer than normal temperatures for the spring.

Due to the weather becoming warmer earlier in the year, snowpack levels have decreased, leaving less water at high elevations.

When summer rolls around, this makes it so there is less meltwater flowing down into creeks, lakes, wetlands, as well as groundwater aquifers, which has led to increased water use by farmers and the public, leaving less for fire mitigation efforts.

To address this, Living Lakes Canada began the Argenta Preparedness Society Project program with B.C. Wildfire Service in 2024 to help create maps to support fire suppression efforts.

The program included collecting water data to create interactive maps showing where water is available on the landscape, how much might be available, and where a suitable site might be to install a pump where water can be accessed on private property.

This data was shared with wildfire fighter crews to help them know where and what water sources to use when they arrive on the scene to respond to a fire.

“We had a positive response from the community and B.C. Wildfire,” said Paige Thurston with Living Lakes Canada.

Thurston said that Living Lakes Canada plans to expand this model to up to five communities in the Kootenay region for the 2025 wildfire season.

"We started getting inquiries from other communities across the region wanting to put together similar resources for their community,” she said.

In addition, the non-profit organization has also explained their work with watershed conservation. Watersheds are catchments that collect downhill water flows.