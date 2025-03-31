Feud over Nakusp’s Old Fire Hall continues

Photo: Old Fire Hall Collective Society / Facebook

The Old Fire Hall Collective Society (OFHCS) finally appeared before Nakusp Village council on March 10, requesting its lease of the Old Fire Hall building be renewed for a five-year term.

The presentation was the latest in an ongoing clash between OFHCS and Nakusp and Area Development Board (NADB) over who will hold the lease of the Village-owned building. Currently, OFHCS is on a month-to-month lease.

OFHCS board members Rosemary Hughes, Linda Kendall, and Shanna Wirszilas presented a petition with 181 signatures and 21 letters in support of OFHCS continuing on as the leaseholder.

“The OFHCS is proud of all the unique opportunities we have provided over the last ten years,” said Hughes.

In 2014, OFHCS began renovating the derelict Old Fire Hall, and has been running programs and offering services out of it ever since – the 50 Mile Farmers’ Market; a weekly Soup Kitchen; a community garden; equipment and tool rentals; a commercial kitchen for rent; seed saving and preservation workshops; studio and event space rentals; and a geothermal greenhouse in the works, to name a few.

Mayor Tom Zeleznik said OFHCS brought the building back to life.

“It was on its last legs when the fire department left,” he said. “We really appreciate what you’ve been doing.”

In October, NADB applied to the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program (REDIP) for $500,000 to develop a community hub, with a focus on agriculture. With its commercial kitchen – and OFHCS already doing great work supporting local food producers – NADB believed the Old Fire Hall was the natural place to direct the funds.

However, the catch of the REDIP funding is that NADB, as the applicant, needs to be the leaseholder of any building it wishes to renovate. Therefore, NADB would have to take on the lease of the Old Fire Hall.

The room was packed with members from the community. Council went into a Committee of the Whole to facilitate discussion.

Corinne Tessier, president of NADB, was present. Hughes asked Tessier if NADB was the leaseholder, would OFHCS would have to pay rent to use the space for programs like the 50 Mile Farmers’ Market. Tessier said yes, since NADB would need to fund base operating expenses like property taxes and insurance. But Tessier said NADB is committed to offering OFHCS very accessible rent, and no rental fees at all for the Soup Kitchen.

“We don’t want to throw anyone out,” she said.

Hughes, however, disagreed.

“What’s the precedence of one non-profit taking over the lease of another non-profit?” she said.

The meeting became tense, and discussion started to go in circles.

“If you guys don’t work collaboratively together, this community is going to suffer,” said an exasperated Councillor Mason Hough. “We need every single one of you [volunteers]. You need to figure this out. Stop throwing stones… We can make this work.”

Hughes said OFHCS has tried presenting workable solutions to NADB but that NADB has been unwilling to collaborate. On the other hand, Tessier said NADB would “very much like” for OFHCS to continue offering all its programs if the REDIP grant goes through and NADB takes on the lease.

But it’s a he-said-she-said situation, said Hough; he’s heard from both sides, but neither party has provided him with formal documentation of their conversations.

“If we want to make this work,” he said, “put it on paper so council can read what is actually being communicated.”

Ultimately, it will be up to council to make the final decision. At its February 24 meeting, it adopted a policy establishing criteria and guidelines for granting or renewing municipal property leases – a key document that will be a deciding factor in who will take on the Old Fire Hall lease.

Among other criteria, the policy requires organizations to demonstrate how they will upkeep the property, since leaseholders take on all operating, maintenance, and repair expenses.

OFHCS presented its case that evening. Future building upgrades include new countertops in the commercial kitchen, some painting, and applying for a grant for a walk-in freezer.

NADB will present its case once REDIP funding is approved. It would use the $500,000 to renovate the Old Fire Hall based on the needs of partner organizations – including and especially OFHCS, if it agrees – and fund an agricultural coordinator to aid organizations with running their programs.

After careful consideration, council will choose the proposal that best meets the criteria of the policy.

“We’ve been listening to it all,” said Mayor Tom Zeleznik. “We have to go by our policy… There’s a lot to digest.”

Tessier has said that news about NADB’s REDIP application should be in by the end of March.