City’s top social housing organization hires new executive director

Photo: Submitted Sarah Magee

One of the city’s top social housing organizations has a new top employee.

Nelson CARES Society board of directors has hired Sarah Magee as the new executive director of the organization, bringing her 15 years of experience in government, non-profit management, and community advocacy to Nelson.

“The first step of our search for an ED was to meet with the senior NCARES staff and get a clear understanding of what they felt would make a good leader,” said board chair Ron Little in a statement.

“Using this feedback as an important factor in the search parameters, we were able to identify a small group of candidates. It was quite clear to us that Sarah was the person that had the skill set and depth of experience to take on this challenging role.”

As the incoming executive director of Nelson CARES, she brings prior experience in organizational leadership, strategic planning and program development to support the organization’s mission of “creating a more inclusive, equitable, and compassionate community.”

Little said Magee brings a focus on pragmatic problem solving, and excels at managing complex challenges with a person-centered, solutions-oriented approach.

A new resident in the West Kootenay, Magee is a registered counsellor and has spent the last year working with Trail FAIR where she focused on crisis intervention.

Currently, she serves on the board of the Greater Trail Hospice Society, advocating for palliative care in the community while supporting people through their journeys of grief and loss.

Magee felt the Nelson CARES organization was not just a clever name.

“You can feel how much they care, from advocating for those who are living through intense challenges, to supporting and empowering individuals with diverse abilities and building affordable housing that positions Nelson as a leader in B.C. in creating inclusive communities,” she said.